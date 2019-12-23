Yuba County Superior Court Judge Kathleen O’Connor accepted the plea deal made by the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office with an Olivehurst woman -- no contest to charges related to the death of her 1-year-old son.
Eleana Carbajal, 31, appeared in court Monday after agreeing to the deal back in November, which stipulates that if she completes five years of probation she will not have to serve any of a suspended 12-year prison sentence.
O’Connor asked to hear from Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello and defense attorney Jesse Santana as to why the plea agreement should be accepted and probation be granted.
Sorbello described the case as “bizarre” and said there were significant problems proving exactly what happened the morning of Dec. 24, 2018.
That morning, Carbajal brought her son, Marcelino, to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital. An emergency room physician said the child was dead upon arrival and doctors estimated he had been dead approximately four hours, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Carbajal told investigators that she had left Marcelino in the bathtub unattended for five minutes. But an autopsy report indicated the child died of lack of oxygen as a result of being in water for 30 to 60 minutes.
Sorbello cited these facts in reference to the child’s death being the result of neglect instead of an action taken against Marcelino.
Sorbello characterized Carbajal’s actions, once she removed Marcelino from the tub, as being those of someone who was mentally disturbed. She performed CPR on the child for four hours before seeking help, Sorbello said.
Carbajal has no previous criminal history and her only interaction with a government agency, according to Sorbello, was when she complied with Child Protective Services, who took Marcelino away from Carbajal after he was born, due to her use of methamphetamine during her pregnancy and the child testing positive for the substance. Her compliance with CPS and lack of substance abuse since the birth were cited by Sorbello as why her plea should be accepted and why she should be placed on probation.
Santana echoed Sorbello’s remarks and added that while incarcerated the last eight months, Carbajal actively participated in and completed courses related to anger management and other mental health related courses.
O’Connor accepted the plea and suspended Carbajal’s prison term on the condition that she comply with probation for five years. The conditions of probation include not using controlled substances, no unsupervised contact with children under 12 and completing courses related to employment, alcohol and drug use, aggression, child abuse, coping skills and behavior.
Violation of the conditions would result in Carbajal serving at least 85 percent of the 12-year sentence. Sorbello said Carbajal would be released by the end of the day Monday.