Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Rick Rawson, president of Adventist Health-Rideout, said as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is important for the community to realize that the hospital has limited resources to care for spikes in cases.
“The best thing we all can do is to be vigilant and exercise care to limit transmission in the first place,” said Rawson.
According to Rawson, teams at the hospital continue to be prepared to care for patients and the facility has continued to find and hire additional staff to meet the expected demand of the Yuba-Sutter community.
“We also are continuing to encourage people in the community to take appropriate precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep our community physically and economically healthy,” said Rawson.
Rawson said the facility is prepared to deal with the pandemic for an extended basis and the hospital is currently seeing a rapid increase in hospitalizations.
“We are concerned about capacity if this growth trend continues over the next several days,” said Rawson. “We are also concerned about seeing more spread from Thanksgiving celebrations in the next few weeks.”
That leads to additional concerns, said Rawson, that current circumstances could limit the ability to find clinical staff to care for large increases in patients.
“While we have surge plans to create more capacity, they are limited to the availability of staff,” said Rawson. “Since this is impacting the whole country right now, it is not likely we can find staff from other regions to help us like we did earlier this year.”
Despite the many challenges, Rawson said he is encouraged by the resilience and professionalism of the doctors and nurses at the hospital.
“I am also encouraged that it is looking like we may have a vaccine available in the next couple of months,” said Rawson.
According to Rawson, staff at the facility have been doing as well as can be expected under the current circumstances.
“They continue to be professional, courageous and compassionate as they provide the best care to our patients,” said Rawson. “Like everyone else, we would like to not live under the constant concern of the impact this virus can have on our hospital, our families, and our community.”