Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Denise Carter, chairperson of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors, said it has been a long and difficult nine months since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as case numbers have fluctuated between minimal levels and surges.
“Our Public Health Department continues the important job of educating our population about the ways to stay healthy and safe during this pandemic,” said Carter. “They are now working tirelessly on contact tracing in order to advise those close contacts of the need to quarantine. Add to that the challenge for the county of dealing with the ever-changing landscape of state metrics, state required plans and compliance documents that must be completed in order for us to receive COVID relief funding.”
According to Carter, the priority for Colusa County at this time is to recognize the significance of the current increase in COVID-19 cases and the potential impact that can have on the local healthcare system.
“Each of us needs to take the personal responsibility to take care of others and ourselves,” said Carter. “What is needed right now is voluntary compliance with the common sense measures of staying at home when sick, social distancing, face coverings and keeping hands and surfaces clean. Right now, that is the right thing to do.”
Carter said she does not agree with the state’s decision to close indoor operations at restaurants and small business retailers in counties in more restrictive tiers of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system and she believes that the establishments within Colusa County will continue to suffer due to the current restrictions.
“They have not been shown to be the source of spread of the virus in Colusa County,” said Carter. “We continue to send that message to the state.”
Because so many local businesses are struggling due to the pandemic, Carter said the county allocated $1,000,000 of CARES Act funding to four programs – food assistance, Chamber of Commerce educational support, healthcare support and small business support – go help alleviate some of that stress.
“The County awarded over $796,000 in 86 grants to 55 businesses,” said Carter. “There truly is a need for additional financial support for our local businesses and impacted residents, as this pandemic continues to affect us all.”