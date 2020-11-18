Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
With the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases, not just locally in the Yuba-Sutter area but across the country, Live Oak Mayor Lakhvir Ghag said he grows more concerned by the day.
“Virtual meetings and doctors appointments have been around for a while but now we need to continue to protect our neighbors and continue to practice social distancing,” Ghag said.
Despite the growing concern, his priorities for Live Oak remain the same, he said, which are to provide quality services to residents, look for ways to help local businesses and complete projects that are already underway.
“The pandemic has been a struggle for residents. Businesses have been affected, employees have been affected, and children are learning from home. Everyone has been affected,” he said. “...If this pandemic continues for the next six months or longer, we will continue to make informed decisions for our city based on local, state and federal guidelines.”
One of the biggest impacts has been to social life, he said, as people refrain from attending social events and resort to virtual or online communication.
“This has been a most difficult time for families,” Ghag said.
COVID affects people differently, he said. The fact that people are losing their jobs and families might not have enough to eat are some of the most troubling aspects of the pandemic now that it has been more than eight months ongoing.
Ghag said it’s important that community members appreciate the vast farms and ranches that are in the area, as well as those around the country. One way to help at a time like this is by purchasing local, California, or made/raised in America products.
“I am encouraged by people and how we are helping each other in this difficult time by working together,” Ghag said.