Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Over the course of the pandemic, his attitude has evolved as he became more aware that there is much of life beyond people's control, said Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District.
“When this all hit in middle March, we seemed to think it would be over in a few weeks and we would be back to normal. When it didn’t, we got frustrated because we thought we were in control,” Cena said. “My attitude has evolved over these past months as I have become more aware that there is much of life in which we are not in control, that living amid COVID-19 is our new norm, and that there is no such thing as a problem-free day.”
He said in six months, he anticipates that they will become more acclimated to conducting school operations in a healthy and safe manner, and that people will be better equipped mentally to endure the associated stress and anxiety.
“Our collective purpose continues to be to slow the spread of COVID-19 ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, maintain relationships, and facilitate student learning,” Cena said. “... Hopefully, testing will become more readily available and affordable so we will be able to more tightly monitor and trace contacts, which could help us continue our familiar routines and practices, while practicing effective health and safety protocols, similar to what we are witnessing with professional sports. My hope is we will rise to the challenge, and the adversity will make us stronger.”
He said the primary issues and effects that have been seen in school are student learning loss, a widening achievement gap, social and emotional isolation and student loss of unique experiences and memories that come from things like athletics, associations and graduation ceremonies.
“Staff are buzzing with excitement in anticipation of phasing in grade levels and getting students back on campus,” Cena said.
He said he worries about how isolated and polarized people seem to be at a certain level and the harmful ripple effects these states are having on others.
But amid that, he is inspired by individuals and groups who transcend that lower energy of thought, give of themselves and work to communicate and solve problems for the purpose of serving others.
Cena said, for example, that sites and staff have made more than 1,600 home visits over the first 12 weeks of school in response to the student isolation and disengagement – administrators and support staff have been going to homes, meeting with families and connecting with students to engage.
“For me, this is the mindset, investment, and spirit that will, in the end, carry the day, and propel us through this adversity and make us better on the other side,” Cena said. “This is the sort of action that gives me hope. We are all in this together. The more we mask up, refrain from large social gatherings, maintain six-feet distancing for less than 15 minutes, and develop disciplined habits around the fundamental health and safety protocols, the more we will be able to do at school and in business. Individually and collectively acting responsibly buys us freedom.”