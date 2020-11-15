Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Marysville Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli runs a window installation business and he said the construction industry has continued to work, which has helped his business.
"I've been fortunate working in an industry that was able to stay functional through these times," Buttacavoli said in an email.
He said the key to getting through the pandemic is finding ways to keep everyone moving forward. Buttacavoli said part of that effort can happen through the city assisting businesses through loosening regulations and deferring certain fees.
"We need to be vigilant in following the rules, whether we agree with them or not," Buttacavoli said. "We've got to do our best to reduce the positive (coronavirus) cases. We can't control what the state does but we can control our habits locally and get ourselves to a lower tier."
Buttacavoli said he's been surprised that he hasn't heard more from city residents who are struggling.
"Most people I've talked to are doing well, especially in my industry and everyone seems to be trying to work through the problems the best they can by being creative within their own industry," Buttacavoli said.
One concern the vice mayor has is the effect of colder weather on businesses that had to move operations outside.
"Many restaurants were able to squeak by with outdoor dining and that's going to now not be an option for most," Buttacavoli said.
What keeps Buttacavoli up at night is the method the state uses to determine what tier Yuba County should be in. He said he thinks the number of hospitalizations -- which is lower than it was before -- should factor into decisions about tier designation.
"I would like to see these numbers used in determining our tier rating, not just positive testing, it is frustrating," Buttacavoli said. "I am encouraged by the will of the community to stay the course, to work through this determined to survive it all. It will come to an end."
--David Wilson /