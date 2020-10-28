Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Dina Luetgens, president of the Yuba City Teachers Association, said, initially, the pandemic seemed like it might be a short-lived situation and even enjoyed the challenge of teaching utilizing electronic media.
“I learned new things and developed new activities such as animated interactive PowerPoints and kitchen chemistry labs,” Luetgens said. “Lingering onward, it tests one’s resilience.”
She said she’s continuing vigilance to protect others as well as herself but misses many of the aspects of the “former normal.”
“I keep trying new things to engage students in a virtual world, but I want to meet them in person. I want to lean over their shoulder and watch them work to encourage them and give them feedback,” Luetgens said. “High school science students over a computer screen are quieter than in a classroom, but I miss the noisy collaborative conversations and sharing that happens in person.”
She said her priorities are to remain focused on the physical and mental well-being of teachers, families and children.
“Teachers are working harder than ever to connect with our students in a variety of ways,” Luetgens said. “... We are working to address their academic learning and social-emotional growth. The levels of stress and anxiety are high. I have hoped to foster respect and kindness with the hope that we will be gentle with each other. A safe return to our classrooms with students in person remains our highest priority. Educating our children is a shared responsibility. Schools and teachers play a key role in our community. We want to return to our classrooms.”
She said if the pandemic continues for another six months or more, they will continue to figure things out together and support each other, continue to seek creative solutions and ways to engage with students and their families.
Luetgens said balancing the needs of the different sectors of the community is one of the primary issues she has seen.
“Some families want students back in school full-time, while others want to remain at home,” she said. “We need safety protections in place for teachers and students to be together in classrooms. Some teachers cannot return yet due to their own health risk or that of their family. Fifteen students and their teacher sharing the air in a classroom for hours increases everyone’s exposure risk. We need to ensure a safe learning environment.”
She said she worries about the potential risks to teachers and their families as well as students and their families.
“I lose sleep with the fear of losing even one child or teacher to this virus or the fear that a child or teacher brings this virus home to a vulnerable family member. The fear that a child brings the virus home to their grandmother and the sadness that would follow for that family and child. The anguish that teachers may be forced to choose risking their own lives or that of a family member to provide food and shelter for their family,” Luetgens said.
However, she said she’s encouraged by the work of teachers and families to meet the needs of students.
“Teachers have learned so many new skills. Teachers have demonstrated tireless efforts to just get it done for kids,” Luetgens said. “I am encouraged by the efforts of so many to find ways to support each other in our community. I am proud to be a Yuba City teacher. We want to be back in classrooms with students doing the work we love and trained to do.”