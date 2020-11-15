Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Gary Bradford looks at the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic as a balancing act between continuing to practice ways to remain safe while maintaining some semblance of a working environment.
“My priority is balance and local control. We must work with public health experts to balance the health risks of COVID-19. We can't stop wearing masks and open up 100 percent, but we can't stay home and leave our businesses closed either,” said Bradford, the Yuba County fourth district supervisor. “We must open as much as possible while considering the risk of spread and the prevalence of the virus in our community at any given time.”
Bradford said this may go on until the middle of next year.
“I wouldn't be surprised if we find ourselves in this situation until mid-2021,” he said. “That is why we must continue to strive for a balance between the direct impacts of COVID-19 and the impacts of our response.”
Everyone, including himself, longs for the day where life can get back to normal, Bradford said.
“We all miss social gatherings and community events. Parents, teachers and students are all frustrated with distance learning,” Bradford said. “While many people understand some things must be limited in order to protect public safety, others are frustrated that we aren't 100 percent back to normal.”
While Bradford initially thought this would be over by now, his attitude has evolved over time.
“Like many people, I assumed it would take a few weeks to flatten the curve and contain COVID, and then we could return to normal,” he said. “After a while, it became clear we will be fighting this battle until a vaccine can be widely distributed.”
– Jeff Larson /