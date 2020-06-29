Two motorcyclists led law enforcement on an approximately 10-mile pursuit around Linda eventually ending in Marysville with Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a Grass Valley man.
Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zachary Alan Sample, 27, after he and another individual allegedly fled a traffic stop at around 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to YCSO spokesperson Leslie Carbah. One of the two motorcycles that appeared to be traveling together in the area of Laurel Avenue and Alicia Avenue, Linda, had a rear taillight out. When the traffic stop was attempted, both sped off.
One rider ran a stop sign at Feather River Boulevard and Alicia Avenue, continuing south on Feather River Boulevard. Deputies lost sight of the other motorcycle in the area of Feather River Boulevard and Cottonwood Avenue. The rider traveling on Feather River Boulevard reached speeds of approximately 90 miles per hour, according to Carbah.
The rider headed north on Island Avenue and lost control at Grand Avenue, crashing into a residential fence. A male subject took off running toward Cottonwood Avenue. A deputy found the motorcycle that law enforcement had lost sight of earlier abandoned against a chain link fence on Nichols Avenue. The man who took off running then returned to the crashed motorcycle.
Carbah said the rider went east on Feather River Boulevard, running several stop signs at the intersections of Cottonwood Avenue, Alicia Avenue, and Arboga Road. He ended up on North Beale Road and Erle Road. The pursuit ended in Marysville when the rider got off his motorcycle at Jimboy’s on E Street and ran to Third Street where he was caught. The pursuit lasted about nine minutes.
Sample had three warrants out of Nevada County and was booked into Yuba County Jail on suspicion of evading and possessing drug paraphernalia. He sustained superficial injuries from the crash but declined medical treatment, according to Carbah. The second rider had not been identified as of Monday afternoon.
As of late Monday, Sample remained in Yuba County Jail on $100,000 bail.