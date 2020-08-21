A Loma Rica man was cited Thursday at an illegal cannabis cultivation site, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Israel Alvarez Barriga, 26, was cited at a grow site in the 5400 block of Northridge Way off Fruitland Road, about half a mile from Foothill and Spring Valley schools in Loma Rica. The sheriff’s office eradicated 1,014 plants, found 200 pounds of processed marijuana and $1,400 cash in suspected drug proceeds.
“This location had a prior violent home invasion robbery during a marijuana grow there in 2017,” Carbah said in an email. “We utilized the SWAT team to assist our METYU (Marijuana Eradication Team) and code enforcement on today’s warrant service, due to the prior violent history there.”
Thursday’s search took place without incident.