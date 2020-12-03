One person died from injuries in a Wednesday evening house fire and two others were injured, according to a news release from the Yuba City Fire Department.
The department logged the call at 5:51 p.m., responding to a residential fire call in the 1000 block of Franklin Ave. They found a single-story home with heavy smoke and were advised there were two trapped residents inside. A third person had already exited the structure and suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout hospital.
One of those initially trapped in the house was positioned to exit a rear window, but was unable to move. Fire personnel located the person and carried him to an ambulance and he was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
Under heavy fire conditions, personnel located the second trapped person with moderate/major burns and pulled him from the building, according to the press release. Fire Dept. personnel immediately started administering CPR and continued during the transportation of the patient to the hospital, where the person was declared dead.
It took about an hour to contain the fire; but the structure suffered moderate/major damage, according to the press release. Three fire personnel suffered minor injuries, including burns, but are expected to make full recoveries.
The Yuba City Fire Mental Health Task Force and the Trauma interventions Program were activated to assist with at-scene personnel, it was reported.
Personnel remained at the scene through most of the evening.
The fire is currently under investigation by YCFD investigators, assisted by Yuba City Police.