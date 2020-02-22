A fatal collision left one dead Friday night in an accident on State Route 113, south of Knights Road, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At 6:44 p.m. a vehicle driving northbound drove into the southbound lane to pass around a commercial vehicle, causing a head-on collision with a driver in the southbound lane.
The driver was transported to UC Davis Medical center with minor injuries.
Further details about the fatally wounded driver will be released by the coroner’s office. Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a contributing factor in the collision, according to the release.