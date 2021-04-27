One man died and another arrested following a head-on collision that occurred on Highway 20 in Sutter County on Monday afternoon.
Around 4:10 p.m., a 47-year-old man from Gold Run driving a Ford Escape westbound on Highway 20 attempted to pass other vehicles at a high rate of speed near West Butte Road. Manuel Rivas Hernandez, 37, of Live Oak, was driving eastbound on Highway 20 at 55 miles per hour when his Toyota Tacoma collided head on with the Ford Escape, according to California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter.
The unidentified driver of the Ford Escape was killed in the collision. Hernandez suffered major injuries, including a broken left leg and head trauma, while the passenger in his vehicle also suffered a laceration to the head and body pains.
A third vehicle, a Subaru Forester, that was originally passed by the Ford Escape, ended up colliding with vehicle debris after the collision, but neither the driver nor the passenger suffered injuries in the incident.
Hernandez and his passenger were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout for treatment for their injuries. Drugs or alcohol use were determined to be a factor in the collision, resulting in Hernandez’s arrest. The investigation is ongoing, according to CHP.