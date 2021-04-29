One man is dead and another man has been arrested following an alleged shooting that occurred in the area of Anthony Way and Allen Way in Yuba City on Thursday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting involving a victim. By the time law enforcement arrived to the area in south Yuba City, witnesses and neighbors advised that the armed suspect had allegedly barricaded himself in a nearby house.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to the scene to assist. After an approximate two-hour standoff, the suspect exited the house peacefully and was taken into custody.
Other agencies that responded included the California Highway Patrol, Yuba City Police Department, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, probation and parole personnel, and investigators from the district attorney’s office, Smallwood said.
Videos on social media showed a large crowd converge onto the scene during the standoff with law enforcement. Smallwood said the crowd of people appeared to be there in support of the victim and were urging law enforcement to take the suspect into custody.
No identifying information has been released as of yet regarding the suspect or the victim.