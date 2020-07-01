One man is dead and another is missing following an incident Tuesday on the Feather River.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said a group of four people were swimming on the north side of the 10th Street Bridge near a beach area when two of them went under water.
Yuba City Police Lt. Sam Escheman said at around 4 p.m., they received 911 calls about two possible drowning victims at Feather River Parkway.
When officers arrived, some members of the public were able to get one of the victims out of the water. Officers initiated CPR and he was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Smallwood said he was identified as Mohammad Shams, 23, of Elk Grove.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office dive team was out as late as possible on Tuesday and continued searching on Wednesday for the other man, Smallwood said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, he had not yet been located.
Escheman said his identity has not been released.
“We ask people to be very cautious when swimming in the river,” Smallwood said.