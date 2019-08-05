A fiery, head-on collision on Highway 99 Sunday afternoon left one person dead and another with major injuries.
California Highway Patrol officers investigated the two-vehicle collision north of Hutchison Road around 2:30 p.m. Both cars were engulfed in flames.
Yuba City resident Gurdeep Gurcha, 28, was driving her 2003 Lexus on Highway 99 and another driver – of a 2008 Infinity – approached from the opposite direction, according to a CHP press release. Direction of travel for either vehicle has not yet been established.
As the vehicles approached each other, one car crossed from the northbound lane into the southbound lane and into the path of the oncoming car. The two vehicles crashed, then came to rest blocking the southbound lanes of the highway.
Gurcha was removed from her car by passersby who stopped to assist, according to the release. They were not able to remove the driver of the Infinity.
Gurcha suffered major injuries and was transported to UC Davis Medical Center.
The driver of the Infinity died at the scene and had not yet been identified as of Monday afternoon, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.