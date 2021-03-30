One of the men who died in Monday morning’s head-on collision along Highway 70 was identified by the Yuba County Coroner’s Office, while the second man’s identity awaits the results of a confirmed DNA test.
Loren Maisler, 38, of Paradise was confirmed to be the driver of a Ford F250 that was involved in the fatal incident.
The collision occurred around 6:20 a.m. on Monday along the highway just north of Chandler Road. Shortly before the collision, Maisler, who was traveling southbound, was reported to law enforcement as driving recklessly, unable to maintain lanes and driving at erratic speeds, according to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter.
At the time of impact, Maisler’s vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lane, where it collided with a Ford Explorer, driven by a 31-year-old Yuba City man. The impact caused the Ford Explorer to veer off the east shoulder where it overturned and caught fire. Maisler’s vehicle also overturned in the northbound lane and collided with a third vehicle also traveling northbound.
Both Maisler and the driver of the Ford Explorer suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Leslie Williams, spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, said the identity of the Yuba City man is pending confirmation by DNA.
“We have next of kin information on the presumed identity of the deceased, but they aren’t able to positively identify him due to the injuries (fire), and dental records weren’t available, so DNA is how we will positively identify him,” Williams said. “So at this time he is the assumed deceased but unable to positively confirm without DNA.”
Following the crash, CHP Yuba-Sutter said the use of alcohol or drugs in the collision were unknown. As of Tuesday afternoon, a toxicology report was not available.