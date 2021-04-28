One person died in a collision that occurred on Highway 20 between Highway 16 and Mitchell Flats Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Williams area California Highway Patrol, a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound on the roadway at a high rate of speed collided into the rear of a vehicle towing a trailer at approximately 3:45 p.m.
The collision caused the Ford to cross into the opposite lane of traffic and collide head on with a Toyota Tundra traveling westbound.
The driver of the Ford, Juan Manuel Hernandez Martinez, 23, sustained major injuries including a broken femur in addition to complaints of chest and rib pain.
The driver of the Toyota, Shawn Chaney, 47, of Bonaire, Ga., sustained lacerations to his right hand and complained of pain to the left side of his body.
The passenger of the Toyota, identified only as a 44-year-old female from Sacramento, succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital.
It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, according to CHP.