One person died in a head-on collision on Highway 20 in Colusa County on Sunday.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a man – identified only as a 57-year old resident of Clearlake – was driving westbound on the roadway just east of Highway 16 at a high rate of speed just before 8 p.m. when he swerved over the solid double yellow lines and entered into the eastbound land, directly in the path of oncoming traffic.
Jacob Funk, 27, of Orland, was heading east on Highway 20 at that time with three passengers, 40-year-old Orland resident Vicky Davis and two minors, ages seven and five, and all occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts or were seated in child safety seats.
Funk was traveling at approximately 55 miles per hour when the unidentified man swerved in front of him. Funk tried to take evasive action by turning to the right, according to CHP, but was unable to avoid the collision and the left front of his vehicle made contact with the left front of the oncoming vehicle.
“The collision caused the left front door of (the unidentified man’s vehicle) to become detached and (he), who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle,” according to a CHP press release.
The unidentified man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
Funk and the two minors in the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were transported via Reach Air Ambulance to UC Davis Hospital for further treatment. Davis sustained a major head contusion and was transported via Reach Air Ambulance to Kaiser Vacaville Hospital for further treatment.
Alcohol and/or drugs were a possible factor in this collision, according to CHP.
The identity of the individual that died is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Several local agencies responded to this incident including the Williams area California HIghway Patrol, Cal Fire, the Williams Fire Department, the Maxwell Fire Department, Capay Valley Fire, Yocha Dehe Fire, Enloe Ambulance, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office and Caltrans.