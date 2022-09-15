One person was killed in a collision that occurred on Interstate 5 south of Maxwell on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, a person – identified only as a 54-year-old female from Fairfield – was driving northbound on Interstate 5 at an unknown speed at approximately 12:30 p.m. For unknown reasons, this driver veered west, crossing the center divide and drove into the southbound lanes of traffic before colliding with a 2019 Kenworth Tractor Trailer Combo driven by Hector Yerbal Hernandez, 40, of Modesto. 

