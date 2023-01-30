Fentanyl

Tori Branch, right, and her entourage prepare to march in honor of the late Austin Branch, who they said died of a fentanyl overdose last year, in Yuba-Sutter’s first Walk Against Fentanyl event that began Saturday at the Walmart in Linda. Branch and her crew walked from the Walmart in Linda to the Walmart in Yuba City.

Tori Branch made a promise to her late son that she would do everything possible to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and overdosing on one of the most lethal drugs circulating the globe.

Austin Branch could not escape the dangers of fentanyl after he died in November last year at just 26 years old, Branch said. She said her son was full of life and loved every single day he woke up.

