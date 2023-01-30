Tori Branch made a promise to her late son that she would do everything possible to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and overdosing on one of the most lethal drugs circulating the globe.
Austin Branch could not escape the dangers of fentanyl after he died in November last year at just 26 years old, Branch said. She said her son was full of life and loved every single day he woke up.
“Anything he did, he did better than the next guy,” Branch said.
Following her son’s death, Branch, along with her family and friends, discussed ways to not only honor Austin Branch, but do some good in the community for anyone suffering from a similar problem involving kids and drugs.
Tori Branch said fentanyl is so dangerous, it is like playing Russian Roulette with your life.
“Every time you do it, you don’t know if you are going to die or not,” Branch said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Concerns regarding fentanyl use have spiked within the last few years as more young people have died after reportedly being exposed to the drug while using other substances.
In the last year, Yuba County saw 237 nonfatal drug overdoses, the Appeal previously reported. In 98 of the local cases, the life-saving drug Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, was administered to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
California also saw a sharp increase in deaths caused by fentanyl overdoses beginning in 2020 as trafficking routes from Mexico hardened and the unusually cheap drug began penetrating local drug markets, according to the Bay Area News Group in a previous report.
The drug killed a record 5,722 Californians last year, over 750 of which were aged 15-24, according to reports.
To honor Austin Branch and help anyone dealing with a similar issue, Tori Branch and her family strapped on their best walking boots, grabbed Alaska, Tori’s dog, and headed from Walmart in Linda to Yuba City’s Walmart in Yuba-Sutter’s first Walk Against Fentanyl event that was held on Saturday.
The event, originally scheduled for Jan. 14, was rescheduled due to better weather. While the turnout was light, it did not deter Branch and her crew one bit.
“I promised my son that I would walk,” Branch said.
Branch and her entourage made several stops along the way at spots where she felt overdoses commonly occur. She wanted to stop at parks, motels and other drug hot spots to warn people that your child could be the next one to die.
Branch advised parents to keep an eye on your loved ones and stay in their daily lives.
“Kids lie, I lied when I was a kid,” Branch said. “The things you do to fit in are not important. You need to stick close and not do those things. … Peer pressure is the worst.”
Branch hopes to make the Walk Against Fentanyl event an annual march in honor of her son.