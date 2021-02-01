To help English Language Learners acquire the job skills and training needed to land their dream job, Sutter County One Stop is offering an English as a Second Language class.
The class is available for residents of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties that would like to further their education.
“We can help you with the cost of training expenses and connect you to employment opportunities,” Sutter County One Stop officials said in a statement.
The Sutter County One Stop Office, located at 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1000, Yuba City, is currently open by appointment only Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information, call Analicia Perez at 822-5120 extension 3019.