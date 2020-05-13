The Sutter County One Stop is planning a drive-thru graduation ceremony later this month for its 34 high school students who have been training to become nursing assistants.
The event is planned for May 29 at 6 p.m. at the Sutter County One Stop building – 950 Tharp Road, Yuba City. The students are from River Valley, Yuba City and Albert Powell high schools.
Irene Ssebagereka, instructor for the Sutter County One Stop and event organizer, said the students will drive into the event, where they will be provided a to-go snack and certificate.
“When everyone has received their certificate, we will have a speech from one of our directors,” she said. “All this will be on a Zoom meeting too, I will give them a code to give to their family at home so that we don’t have a big crowd.”
With the training they’ve received at the Sutter County One Stop, the ROP students will be ready to take their state test to become nursing assistants once the state reopens, Ssebagereka said.
Event organizers are in need of volunteers and sponsors for the event.
Items needed for the event include a PA system for communication, and snacks for the graduating seniors.
Those interested in helping can contact Ssebagereka at issebagereka@sutter.k12.ca.us or by calling 822-5120 ext. 3042.