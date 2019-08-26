“When a veteran walks through the door it’s an all-team effort,” said Carianne Huss, a cluster manager of the local Economic Development Department.
This helpful spirit is infused into the DNA of Yuba County One Stop, a center for job resources, information and training. The center has been serving the community, especially veterans, at its Marysville location since 1985.
Recently, the center’s veteran program was nationally recognized with the Mark Sanders Exceptional Service to Veterans Award from the National Association of State Workforce Agencies. It’s the second time Yuba County One Stop has won the award, the first in 1997, making it the only program in the country to win the award twice.
“We are a workforce development, we assist people with employment and or training,” said Caron Job, Yuba County One Stop program director.
The center has self-help services like a resource room with computers and printers to prepare job applications. There are also employment programs, overseen by Job, which offer individualized support, like preparing for job interviews, sending applications and even working on typing skills.
“We have services for anyone,” Job said. “If we’re going to help them, that’s when they are enrolled and managed by a case manager.”
Job said they work a lot with individuals who have specific barriers to employment, such as a lack of skills, single parents, low-income individuals, persons with disabilities or other background issues.
One Stop’s veteran program has staff members who are fellow veterans to help navigate the transition to employment. There is also an employee who specifically partners with local businesses to pair job openings with those in the veteran program, working to find a one-to-one match.
“His job is to partner with all the employers and get to know what skills or attributes they are looking for,” Huss said. “When we have a job-ready veteran, he takes their resume and speaks on behalf of that veteran to that employer.”
The result is more than 100 veterans placed in full-time employment last year, and hundreds more served through outreach programs at Beale Air Force Base. Job said she credits her staff for going out of their way to help veterans in the program.
Huss shared a story about a staff member who worked to help a veteran get the surgery they needed in order to enter the workforce after finding complications receiving surgery because of their probationary ankle bracelet.
“It was not an easy task but he really did go above and beyond to coordinate with all the doctors and police,” Job said. “But it actually was successful and he got his surgery and got employed.”
All of the services that One Stop provides are free to job seekers and employers alike.
“A lot of businesses will hire personnel agencies to screen applicants,” Huss said. “We can screen applicants, hold hiring events, post jobs and that’s all free as well.”
One Stop also provides short-term vocational training in fields like manufacturing, the medical field, construction and truck driving.
“We try to focus on the industries that are growing here in our area,” Job said.
For Huss and Job, the recognition for the award just confirms what they already knew about their successful program.
“All of our staff, the One Stop as a whole, they’re working hard and they think they’re just doing their job,” Huss said.“They don’t even think about it, it’s just what they do.”