A wildfire that sparked Tuesday in Nevada County has prompted mandatory evacuations of homes.
The Rices Fire, which started before 2 p.m. had grown to roughly 350 acres by 4:30 p.m., according to radio traffic from crews on the ground. A Cal Fire spokesperson was not immediately available, but the Nevada-Yuba Placer unit said the fire was burning in the area of Rice’s Crossing near Bridgeport.
Firefighters reported a “fully involved structure” at the scene and an extension of the fire into the vegetation with a moderate rate of spread.
The Nevada County authorities issued mandatory evacuations for Zones NCO-E029, CSP-E028 and NCO-E383. “Generally, this is the area north of Pleasant Valley Rd from Bridgeport. East to Birchville Rd up to the Yuba County line,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. Zones NCO-E327, NCO-E389, NCO-N331, NCO-N330, NCO-E329 and CSP-E390 were under evacuation warnings.
In Yuba County, authorities issued mandatory evacuations for Zones YUB-E098 and YUB-E095. These include areas include north of Marysville Road, Troost Trail, Fairhaven Drive, Lake Francis Road and south and east of Marysville Road.