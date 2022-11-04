Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Friday that “traffic-interfering roadwork” will take place Saturday on a section of State Highway 70 north of Marysville.

Crews associated with the work will conduct reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at various locations between Laurellen Road and Woodruff Lane for drainage work, officials said. Caltrans said motorists should expect up to 10- to 20-minute delays.

Tags

Recommended for you