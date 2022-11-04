Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Friday that “traffic-interfering roadwork” will take place Saturday on a section of State Highway 70 north of Marysville.
Crews associated with the work will conduct reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at various locations between Laurellen Road and Woodruff Lane for drainage work, officials said. Caltrans said motorists should expect up to 10- to 20-minute delays.
“Flaggers at each end of the construction zone will be used along with a pilot vehicle,” officials said. “Motorists are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fines doubled in construction zones.”
The construction zone speed limit was reduced to 45 mph between Laurellen Road in Yuba County and East Gridley Road in Butte County, where a separate construction project is underway, officials said.
“The drainage work is part of a $131 million Yuba County project that will widen and pave the shoulders to 8 feet, provide a 14-foot-wide two-way left turn lane, continuous passing lanes and additional 6-foot-wide unpaved shoulders for slow-moving farm equipment,” officials said. “The project will straighten some curves to improve sight distance, replace or repair culverts, repave the roadway and create a 20-foot clear recovery zone for errant drivers to return their vehicle safely to the roadway.”
Completion of the project is expected by December 2023, but that schedule could change depending on weather, availability of equipment and/or materials or other construction-related issues, officials said.