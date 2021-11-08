In the lead up to Veterans Day on Thursday, a free online discussion will be held tonight from 6-7 p.m. that will feature veterans and their experiences with the art world and health.
Organized by Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and The Veterans Art Project, this community conversation will be an interactive event featuring Yuba-Sutter area veterans turned artists and how art has helped them, according to a news release.
Sponsored by the California Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, the event seeks to provide wellness programs through various art forms for veterans, active-duty military, family members and caregivers. It is part of a statewide, creative arts engagement series of events in partnership with arts agencies, whose artists act as second responders to help find a creative way to offer healing of another kind, the release said.
“We are excited to be able to offer another opportunity for our local veteran community and extended military family to learn about art opportunities during these difficult times,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in the release. “It is hoped that by discovering new and readily available artistic processes, veterans can connect with a whole new area of health and wellness and healing.”
The event is free and will be streamed tonight from 6-7 p.m. on Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Some who are planned to participate with Steve Dilley with the The Veterans Art Project include: Navy and Army veteran Aaron Burks, visual arts; Air Force veteran Chris Thompson, ceramics; Navy veteran Joe Moye, music, theater, poetry and chalk art; and Army veteran Luis Gonzalez, digital artist and art major at Yuba College.
For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.