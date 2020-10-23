Attorneys in the jury trial of a Yuba City man charged with the 2013 murder of a 94-year-old Yuba City woman presented opening arguments Friday after four days of jury selection.
Armando Cuadras, 31, was arrested in April 2019 and charged with murder, torture, aggravated mayhem, and first degree burglary. DNA evidence collected from Cuadras by the California Department of Justice matched blood samples found in the home of Leola Shreves – the victim.
On Friday afternoon, Assistant District Attorney Jana McClung described the night Shreves was found by family members in January 2013 – five days after she was allegedly killed.
“There is no dispute that Leola Shreves was murdered,” McClung said.
She said the case against the initial suspect arrested, Michael Alexander – Shreves’ next door neighbor – was dropped because the blood in the house that was not Shreves’s did not match his DNA. Alexander had been arrested and charged at least partly based on a now-recanted confession.
Defense attorney Mani Sidhu focused on Alexander during his statement to the jury, which he repeated at least three times.
“The evidence will show that Michael Alexander systematically described how he murdered and tortured Leola Shreves,” Sidhu said.
Sidhu referred to a recorded video of Alexander being questioned, in which he describes in detail how he committed the crime that matched with what was found. During her statement, McClung said some of his description did not match up.
According to Sidhu, the jury will watch the interview of Alexander and Cuadras during the trial. After opening statements, the rest of Friday consisted of witnesses for the prosecution. The trial will resume on Monday with more witnesses.
Jury selection began Tuesday of this week and concluded Friday afternoon. The trial is estimated to take up to three weeks.