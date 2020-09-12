A south Yuba County tradition opened in full force on Saturday, with the 48th running of the fall Bishop’s Family Pumpkin Farm.
About 550 people were brought on to to help run the pumpkin farm through Nov. 9.
Meghan Sanderson, a third generation member of the Bishop’s family, said more than a third of the farm’s work force are first-time employees.
“It’s always a core value of ours to educate,” Sanderson said. “We take being employers to young adults very seriously and we want to teach them what’s important as an employee (starting) now and for the rest of their careers. It gives them an opportunity to learn (a) skill-set.”
Sanderson said the farm’s employees work a variety of jobs, ranging from food service to simply cleaning the day-to-day operations.
Christopher Kelly, 16, was helping to man the kettle corn stand on opening day.
He said the farm, which he traveled to many times as a youngster, is a family-friendly environment.
“Everybody is nice to each other,” Kelly said.
Kelly, who will mostly be packaging and selling the kettle corn this fall, said the opportunity to work at Bishop’s will benefit him immensely as he navigates an altered work force adjusting to life in a pandemic.
In addition to the variety of available food and beverages, Bishop’s offers plenty of entertainment like pumpkin fields, a sunflower stroll and corn maze, all of which are face mask free zones this fall.
There’s also a zipline that was extremely active by multiple users on Saturday. The zipline is located in an area that allows for an easy way to socially distance between parties.
“We focused on all our new fun outdoor activities,” Sanderson said.
As part of the preparation to open the pumpkin farm in the middle of a pandemic, Sanderson said the plan was to mitigate the risk for both guests and employees.
Employees all wear masks and go through a daily screening that includes a temperature check prior to clocking in for work.
As for the farm’s guests, Sanderson said anyone feeling sick or possibly has been exposed to COVID through, in part, methods of contact tracing are asked to delay the visit to Bishop’s.
Overall, day one was overwhelmingly positive for everyone who made the trek to Wheatland, with much more in store as the fall season moves forward.
“What they (Bishop’s) has is beneficial and we just wanted to get out of the house,” said Kelly Smith, while visiting the farm with her Plumas Lake family.
Hours and operation on the farm in September are as follows: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week.
In October, hours are extended to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The late season, which is Oct. 31 through Nov. 9, is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm has been open since 1973.