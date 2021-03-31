Adventist Health and Rideout opened a new urgent care center in south Yuba City at the end of 2020.
Linda Plummer, communications manager for Adventist Health and Rideout, said the urgent care center was established across the Feather River from the main hospital facility out of convenience for local patients. The facility, which officially opened on Nov. 2, 2020, is ideal for residents experiencing issues that are considered non-emergencies.
“The urgent care clinic provides help for minor medical emergencies that can be managed outside of the (emergency room),” Plummer said. “It is staffed by doctors, certified physician assistants and nurse practitioners for treatment such as allergies, burns, animal bites, cold and flu symptoms, falls, sprains, ear infections, sinus issues, headache, fever, urinary tract infections and more.”
The facility – located at 520 Bogue Road, Suite E-6, Yuba City – includes an on-site lab and X-ray machine and provides for testing for strep, pregnancy, blood sugar and urinalysis.
“Urgent care centers are different from emergency rooms,” Plummer said. “While our urgent care provides many of the same services, they do not have the same pricing or wait times as with an ER. Urgent care centers are almost always less expensive than an ER and wait times are shorter but can vary depending on the number of people at the center. It could take 20-30 minutes – or it could take a little longer.”
The urgent care center takes most insurances including Medicare and Medi-Cal. The facility is open seven days a week – on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Our team can see patients as quickly as possible and can treat most non-life-threatening conditions,” Plummer said.