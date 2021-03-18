A proposed 71-unit affordable apartment complex in Marysville is awaiting approval from the state regarding whether the developer will be granted low-income tax credit financing.
Earlier this month, the Marysville City Council approved the project to move forward in a 3-2 vote.
Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli and council members Brad Hudson and Stuart Gilchrist voted to approve the development plan review application for the “East Lake Apartments.” Mayor Chris Branscum and council member Dom Belza voted against the proposal.
The complex would be located at 1315 Yuba St., Marysville on the block bounded by East 13th, East 14th, Ramirez and Yuba streets. The vacant lot used to be a Caltrans District 3 sign yard.
The proposed apartments would provide affordable housing if the developer were approved to finance the project through low-income tax credit financing. A four-person household making less than $56,000 a year would qualify for a unit. The developer will also be seeking a property tax exemption because the project would provide affordable housing.
City Clerk Nicole Moe said the developer is in the process of applying for the tax credits with the state. Once a determination is made, the project can progress.
“I was told that this process can either progress quickly, or can take up to more than a year to see any ‘groundbreaking’ movement,” Moe said in an email. “This project, at this point, is in the hands of the state.”
Jan Turnquist has lived in Marysville for 47 years and is part of a group of residents who signed a petition delivered to the council in opposition of the project.
“It’s not the low-income housing that’s the problem,” Turnquist said. “We already got so many tax-free properties. Maybe something else could go there that could provide a tax base.”
Turnquist is concerned about the toll on the police and fire departments as well as schools by adding more housing but not expanding the tax base. In addition, during the 2017 evacuations due to flood concerns, Turnquist said, the traffic situation at Ramirez Street and Highway 20 was a nightmare. Adding an apartment complex at that location, she said, would make traffic in that part of Marysville worse in the event of an emergency evacuation.
It is the tax exempt nature of the project that has Branscum most concerned. Branscum said he would oppose any project that was tax exempt.
“It imposes a burden on cities,” Branscum said.
Gilcrhist said the project fulfills a large percentage of the city’s proposed housing element for 2021-2029.
“We must provide adequate housing to have a healthy economy,” Gilchrist said.
He said more than half of the population of Marysville would qualify for a unit based on the project’s income restrictions. By complying with the city’s obligation to the state by providing this affordable housing, Gilchrist said it could help the city obtain funding for other projects that the council would like to get done, such as road repairs that require funding through the state.
Hudson said the same developer tried to complete this project in 2016 but was unsuccessful due to a lack of funding. The developer is using low-income tax credit financing to help fund the project to completion.
“We need more housing in Marysville in general,” Hudson said.
He said discussions about the projects tax-exempt status and other issues were not part of the council’s decision to approve the development plan review application.
The development plan review will determine if the project site is suitable for the proposed use, if the project meets zoning requirements, if the infrastructure capacity is adequate and if the project is compatible with the neighborhood.