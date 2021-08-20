The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors unanimously approved the purchase of a Model 34 fire truck during its Thursday meeting, according to OPUD General Manager John Tillotson.
The new fire truck will replace the Olivehurst Fire Department’s existing first out engine. The cost of the new Model 34 is around $400,000. Prior to approving the purchase, the department had two engines used for responding to grass fires, mutual aid, and strike teams. One engine is a 2004 model and the other is a 1989 engine. Only one engine is approved for responding to emergency calls since the older engine does not meet the requirements, according to a staff report.
By adding the new truck, the 2004 engine that is currently out can be transitioned to second out response and prolong its years of service.
The 2021-22 preliminary budget earmarks $400,000 for the purchase of a new engine to update the aging fleet. Accumulated strike team engine rental revenues of $421,000 can be used toward the purchase along with other fees and revenue sources, according to a report from financial manager Karin Helvey.
In other business:
The board approved a resolution calling for an election regarding the annexation of Riverside Meadows for a park maintenance community facilities district (CFD). Tillotson said OPUD already annexed the area into its service area for water, sewer and parks.
“The CFD allows OPUD to make up for a lack of park maintenance funding from other sources when needed,” Tillotson said in an email.
Riverside Meadows is located in Plumas Lake off of River Oaks Boulevard and Cimarron Drive.
He said the call for an election is procedural. The entire area is owned by a developer and there are no homes in the area yet.
“So we call for an election and the landowner votes,” Tillotson said. “They are required to annex as a condition of OPUD providing service in that area.”
The next board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16.