The Olivehurst Public Utility District board at a recent meeting approved a working budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, according to General Manager John Tillotson.
OPUD’s budget is divided into five expenditure categories: wastewater ($3.95 million), water ($3.2 million), fire ($1.16 million), parks ($780,498), and administration ($1.3 million).
The largest revenue sources for water and wastewater come from service charges while property taxes and assessments make up the largest portions of revenue for parks and fire, according to OPUD Financial Manager Karin Helvey.
General fund revenue in the amount of $1.3 million covers the administrative expenditures such as payroll and benefits.
“The administration budget expenditures are allocated to all other general fund departments and funds,” Helvey said in an email. “To balance this budget this cost allocation needs to offset with a revenue …This ‘internal source revenue’ cannot be included in the district’s outside revenue sources to avoid ‘double dipping’ and inflating actual revenues by $1.3 million.”
According to the budget, wastewater, fire, and parks will be spending more money than generated from revenue sources. That gap in the wastewater department is filled by $169,111 in reserve funding from capital projects. Tillotson said those savings come from fees associated with infrastructure projects. For instance, if a water plant is built in the district, homes that are served by the plant will have to pay capacity fees that over time build up reserves. Those reserves are needed because water and wastewater services do not get any revenue from taxes.
The gap in funding for fire and parks will be filled during the year as property tax revenue comes in, according to Tillotson. Fire has a gap of $74,268 between revenue and expenditures and parks a gap of $40,889.
“While the district may not have all the departments and/or function that cities and counties could have, the basic structure is the same,” Helvey said.