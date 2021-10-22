The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors received an update Thursday on the ongoing effort to transition to district-based elections.
OPUD General Manager John Tillotson said the agency has been working on switching from at-large elections to ward-based or district-based elections for a few years. The intent is to complete the process in time for the November 2022 election.
“The districts or wards are not official until the process is complete so the directors have all been elected at large,” Tillotson said in an email on Friday.
During the meeting, Tillotson explained that OPUD is working with a consultant who has overlaid 2020 Census data on previous maps. The consultant has found that districts primarily in the Plumas Lake area are overpopulated compared to districts in Olivehurst proper. Tillotson said this was expected given the housing that has been built in that area.
“It makes perfect sense,” Tillotson said Thursday.
The consultant will be working on up to three map options that equalize the district populations.
“This is the beginning of the process,” Tillotson said.
OPUD Legal Counsel Joan Cox told directors that the process of moving to district-based elections requires “robust public outreach.” As part of the process, there will be two public workshops about the process that can be scheduled for a weekend and an evening. Directors and staff discussed other ways to publicize the process including going to community events, putting a notice on upcoming utility bills and having staff appear on local radio.
“We need to go out and those that are interested, we’re there to answer questions,” Vice President of the Board Mary Jane Griego said.
Director Dennise Burbank expressed concern that there are certain areas within OPUD’s jurisdiction that have not had someone run for a board position. She said those areas should get particular focus in outreach efforts.
Tillotson said the map options from the consultant will be available for the board to review within the next two weeks.
In other business:
– Tillotson informed the board that repairs of the OPUD Pool have been completed. He said for the last several years repairs have been ongoing and included redoing the pool house and electronic panel for the pool. All that remains is repairs on the pool deck. Like the past two years, a grand opening event is expected to be held at the pool next year, Tillotson said.
– OPUD was awarded approximately $177,000 in grant funding to be used at one OPUD park. Tillotson said Thursday that the plan is to use the grant to install a splash pad or spray park at Olivehurst Community Park. The grant requires a 20 percent match from OPUD. Tillotson said splash pads at other parks are popular. The application for the project is due by December in order to use the grant funding.
“It’s go time,” Tillotson said. “We need to get this going. I don’t want to lose that money.”
The board unanimously approved using the grant funding for the splash pad project.
– Olivehurst Fire Department Chief Randy York provided a letter sent to the Tribal Chairperson for the Estom Yumeka Maidu Tribe of the Enterprise Rancheria about an agreement between Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Wheatland and the fire department.
In the past two years, the casino has grown and staff levels and fire apparatus are inadequate and unsafe for the size of the site, according to York’s letter.
Tribe funds allowed OFD to hire firefighters but the department is requesting funds to hire an additional three firefighters over an 18-month span. The letter also proposed purchasing a new aerial ladder truck capable of reaching the eighth floor of the Hard Rock Hotel. The approximate cost of the new ladder truck and base equipment is $1.3-$1.5 million, according to York’s letter.
– York said the nine chiefs of fire districts that serve the unincorporated areas of Yuba County have come to an agreement on how to split Measure K funding. On Oct. 12, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors approved allocating approximately $1.2 million to the first districts for the current fiscal year. Measure K funds had been held in a trust while the challenge to the tax’s legality made its way through the court process.
According to the agreement, the funds will be split 50-50 between the Linda/Olivehurst departments and the remaining districts (Camptonville, Dobbins-Oregon House, Foothill, Hallwood, Loma Rica/Browns Valley, Plumas Brophy, and Smartsville). Linda and Olivehurst will determine how they will split their 50 percent share. The remaining districts will receive a 10 percent lump sum up to $60,000 each as an annual share.
The next OPUD board of directors meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.