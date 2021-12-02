The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee discussed the need to increase water and wastewater rates and the process it will take to do so.
During its Wednesday meeting, General Manager John Tillotson said rate increases are done over a period of a few years to ease the burden on customers. He said the last time rates went up it did not affect sewer rates because the utility did not need to. However, inflation has meant that costs are rising and OPUD has to respond by updating rates. He said both water and wastewater rates will likely increase and that the process will take between 2-4 months. He said OPUD’s current flat sewer rate of $40 a month is one of the lowest in the region.
“We have to go through the Prop 218 process as defined by the state to raise rates,” Tillotson said Thursday in an email. “We do not know at this time what they will go up to. The consultant will look at projected revenue versus projected costs and provide a recommended increase. It’s important to realize that OPUD does not make a profit. We provide services for what it costs to provide the service.”
In other business:
– OPUD submitted a $3 million grant to the Department of Water Resources to replace approximately 1,200 saddles in Olivehurst. A saddle is the connection point between an OPUD service line to a home or business and the water main.
A large portion of residential homes in Olivehurst were built prior to the 1950s and one of the previous practices for water connections from the main to the lateral were to connect them via a cast iron saddle. The cast iron rusts, corrodes, and disintegrates over time, according to OPUD’s letter to DWR.
“We would like to replace 1,203 saddles via a two phase system replacement plan with brass saddles which are more effective, longer lasting, and resistive to corroding,” the letter read. “This project would help reduce water losses.”
On Thursday, the OPUD board of directors met for a special meeting and approved a tree lighting event being held this Sunday at Eufay Wood Sr. Memorial Park from 6-8 p.m. Plumas Lake Properties is hosting the tree lighting and there will be music and hot cocoa for attendees. The special meeting had to be called because the event is being held after dusk and therefore required approval by the full board of directors rather than approval from the Parks and Recreation Committee.
In addition to the tree lighting on Sunday, Tillotson said the large redwood tree adjacent to the roundabout at the Olivehurst Avenue exit when entering Olivehurst has Christmas lights installed and removed each year. He said the tree would be lit on Thursday night. This tree has been lit the last seven years by Richard’s Tree Service in Yuba City. He said the company provides the service at no cost to OPUD.