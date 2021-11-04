The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee recommended Wednesday that items regarding permit application fee increases and a hydrant/load count meter agreement be placed on the full board agenda.
The committee discussed increasing sewer/water permit application fees. According to a staff report, OPUD has been operating under an outdated resolution when it comes to accessing proper fees for OPUD services. The report proposed the following changes: increase/update hourly fee rate for the district engineer and field inspector positions; add fire chief hourly rates, and minimum fees for plan check review and inspection fees; increase permit application fees from $40 to $100; increase inspection fees from $100 to $200 for flat rate; and plan review fee increase from $150 to $250 for flat rate.
The committee also recommended an item on the full board agenda regarding changes to the construction hydrant/load count meter agreement. The proposed changes include: additional construction water permit required for projects that exceed a year; reduce the number of units included in a permit fee from 15 to five units; a monthly service fee of $50; charge a monthly fee with language of fine if not paid on time; increase deposit of owner of meters from $100 to $1,500; price increase of OPUD owned meters from $1,700 to $2,000; and a number system issued for each water permit.
“It has come to my attention, after reviewing current construction meter procedures and standards, our system has failed to hold clients/customers accountable for payment of water usage from the OPUD, leading to a significant loss of income for the community,” public work engineer Swarnjit Boyal said in a letter to the board.
In other business:
-The committee received a monthly report from the Wastewater Treatment Facility. In the month of October, the facility had no exceedances of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. At the Rio Del Oro Lift Station, staff has been checking equipment on a regular basis and the blower unit on the mini phoenix has been fixed. A collections worker has been hired, according to a report from Chief Plant Operator Greg Axline.
-In his general manager report, John Tillotson said OPUD is updating programming and safety additions at the Wheeler Water Treatment Plant. He said the state is requiring the addition of methane vents/fans and alarms. In addition, a water capacity study has been started and OPUD is collecting needed information from the consultant.
The next OPUD Board of Directors meeting is Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.