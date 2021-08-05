The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee met this week for an update on the annexation and progress of infrastructure projects in the Industrial, Sports and Entertainment Zone for water, sewer and parks.
The project is part of OPUD looking to expand its water and wastewater services to south Yuba County in an effort to drive economic development in the area. OPUD General Manager John Tillotson said the project all together will cost approximately $100 million.
OPUD has completed an agreement with the city of Wheatland for cost allocation. Tillotson said the agreement is for paying Wheatland’s share of design costs as the city will be sending wastewater to OPUD for treatment when the project is complete.
The utility is also working with the Estom Yumeka Maidu Tribe of the Enterprise Rancheria for the acquisition of a one-acre site for a water well and treatment plant for potable water in the Industrial, Sports and Entertainment Zone, according to Tillotson.
California Environmental Quality Act Review and design are on schedule to be completed in December. Once the design phase is completed, Tillotson said the project will be mostly shovel ready. He said the next step is finding a funding source for the project.
“That’s being worked on right now,” Tillotson said.
He said a consortium of Yuba County, Yuba Water Agency, OPUD, Wheatland and a consultant are looking into potential funding sources. The goal is to have funding secured by the time the design phase is completed so the project can go out to bid. Construction is estimated to begin in spring 2022 and will take a year to a year and a half to complete, according to Tillotson.
New fire engine
Olivehurst Fire Chief Randy York recommended that OPUD purchase a new Model 34 fire truck to replace the department’s existing first out engine, according to a Fire Department/Safety Committee staff report.
The department currently has two engines that are used to respond to grass fires, mutual aid and strike teams. One engine is a 2004 model and the other is a 1989 model. Only the 2004 model is approved to respond to emergency calls and the other is being used for training only.
The new engine will cost around $400,000. The 2021/22 preliminary budget earmarks $400,000 for the purchase of a new engine.
Accumulated strike team engine rental revenues of $421,000 can be used toward the purchase, according to a staff report.
Tillotson said committee meetings include two board members at most and any decisions will be made at regularly scheduled board meetings. The next regular board meeting is Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.