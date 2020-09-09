The Olivehurst Public Utility District’s water and wastewater committee met last week and discussed the location of a possible well/water treatment plant in the Industrial, Sports and Entertainment Zone, according to OPUD General Manager John Tillotson.
The project is part of OPUD looking to expand its water and wastewater services to south Yuba County in an effort to drive economic development in the area.
“We have a couple possible well sites we are looking at that are on private land,” Tillotson said in an email Tuesday. “We are talking to the landowners in hopes of securing a site.”
Tillotson said grants have been requested and received for the area infrastructure.
In addition, the committee discussed developers in the area that may be interested in the development of low-income housing, according to Tillotson. The committee also discussed contacting local and state agencies that could provide grants to developers.
“Both parcels being considered are in the due-diligence phases and we do not have exact numbers of units yet,” Tillotson said.
The next OPUD Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17. The water and wastewater committee will next meet on Sept. 30.