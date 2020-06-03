The Olivehurst Public Utility District is looking to expand its water and wastewater services to south Yuba County, which is expected to drive economic development in an area poised for growth.
With the help of $3.5 million in funding awarded by the Yuba Water Agency last month – half being a grant and the other half a low-interest loan – OPUD plans to build out conveyance infrastructure to the unincorporated areas of the county where the Toyota Amphitheatre and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain are located – an area known as the Sports and Entertainment Zone. The infrastructure would also support the industrial zone planned for the north side of Highway 65 across from the casino and hotel.
“We are getting ready to select the design firm from proposals we have received,” said John Tillotson, general manager of OPUD. “Design should take about eight months.”
The area where the project is planned was outside OPUD’s sphere of influence, which required the district to go through the Yuba County Local Agency Formation Commission earlier this year to have the area annexed.
OPUD will connect the new infrastructure to its existing Olivehurst wastewater treatment plant. Tillotson said the district is also working with the city of Wheatland on possibly establishing lines to take their wastewater as well.
The planned project is estimated to cost up to $50 million and will have the capacity to handle the needs of the south county and more, Tillotson said.
Following design work, OPUD will start the process of acquiring funding for construction.
“We are looking at many alternatives including federal, state and local grants as well as possible bonds,” Tillotson said.
Depending on how quickly the construction funding can be acquired, Tillotson said the hope is to have the new infrastructure in as early as 2022.