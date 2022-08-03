Officials from Yuba County Health and Human Services said the Olivehurst Public Utility District Pool will close for the season on Sunday.
Officials from Yuba County Health and Human Services said the Olivehurst Public Utility District Pool will close for the season on Sunday.
Located at 1966 9th Ave. in Marysville, the public pool is currently open from noon to 4:45 p.m.
“With the help of funding from First 5 Yuba County, Yuba Water Agency, Yuba County Health and Human Services and Olivehurst Public Utility District, the pool has now filled all the slots available for free swim lessons this season for 0-17 year olds,” officials said.
For more information, visit www.opud.org.
