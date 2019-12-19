Aside from the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain and Toyota Amphitheatre, development in Yuba County’s Sports and Entertainment Zone has been stagnant.
One of the main reasons is because the area doesn’t have critical infrastructure in place to support new business, which means any prospective developer would have to come up with the significant upfront costs of putting in things like roads and water and wastewater systems.
That could change, however, as the Olivehurst Public Utility District is in the process of annexing the land to design and install new water and sewer infrastructure in the area. The Yuba Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) is the local entity in charge of approving annexation and is expected to take up the proposal during its meeting in January.
In the meantime, OPUD is conducting a wastewater study to identify the most efficient route back to the service provider’s wastewater plant and a potable water system study to determine the best location for a potential plant in the event the service provider gets the go ahead.
“Ideally, we’d like to have infrastructure out there by the end of 2021,” said John Tillotson, general manager of OPUD.
Rough estimates for the work are in the $33 million-to-$40 million range, though the engineering studies, once completed, will give them a better idea of the cost to establish the new infrastructure, Tillotson said.
It isn’t like the county hasn’t received inquiries about the zone, which was established in 1998 and rezoned about 1,000 acres at Highway 65 and Forty Mile Road into a Sports and Entertainment Zone.
In fact, the construction of the new Hard Rock facility led to the county receiving more inquiries from local and regional developers in the last 12 months than it had in the last 10 years.
“It has been a really exciting time to see the vision Yuba County had 20 years ago materialize into bona-fide economic development that will benefit the residents of Yuba County and the surrounding region,” said Kevin Perkins, planning manager for Yuba County, in an Appeal-Democrat article from August. Some of the interested developers have discussed possibly providing support services to the area, like gas stations, restaurants and additional lodging, but they cited a lack of infrastructure as the reason they hadn’t moved forward with the projects.
Tillotson said the water and sewer infrastructure they are planning to establish would have the capability of handling the anticipated commercial and industrial growth in the Sports and Entertainment Zone.
Yuba LAFCo will discuss OPUD’s annexation proposal during its next meeting scheduled for Jan. 8, Tillotson said.