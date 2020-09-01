The Olivehurst Public Utility District water and wastewater committee is holding a virtual meeting tonight (Wednesday), to include discussion about policies and practices to mitigate the costs of constructing affordable housing.
In addition, the committee will receive an update on the annexation and progress of infrastructure projects in the Industrial, Sports and Entertainment Zone for water, sewer and parks, according to the agenda.
The goal of the project is to drive development in the area where an amphitheater and new hotel and casino are already located.
The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
To access a link and password for the meeting, visit www.opud.org or call 743-4657.