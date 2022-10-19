The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society said it is seeking children aged 7-13 to learn the “Hallelujah Chorus” from “Handel’s Messiah” for a performance in December.

The kids selected will be singing with the Yuba Sutter Symphony and Chorus at the Messiah for Kids and Their Families concert at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City. 

Tags

Recommended for you