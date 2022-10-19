The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society said it is seeking children aged 7-13 to learn the “Hallelujah Chorus” from “Handel’s Messiah” for a performance in December.
The kids selected will be singing with the Yuba Sutter Symphony and Chorus at the Messiah for Kids and Their Families concert at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City.
“Children interested in singing with the children’s choir should be able to match a pitch, carry a tune and rehearse with the choir from 6:15 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 and Mondays throughout November at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church choir room, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City,” organizers said.
Alisan Hastey will direct the group. Interested singers should attend the first rehearsal at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 24. For more information, call Chris Kersting at 530-701-1325.