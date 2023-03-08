The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society honored Bob Holmes with the Jane Sarah Roberts Award during the Yuba Sutter Symphony’s Young Artist Concert last weekend in Yuba City.
The Jane Sarah Roberts Award is an annual recognition presented by the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society to someone who has made significant local contributions to music. The award is named after Jane Roberts who is said to have dedicated her life to the local music community. According to Chris Kersting, vice president of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, Roberts helped establish and grow the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society and played with the Yuba Sutter Symphony Orchestra as its concertmaster for 40 years.
Much of her adult life was spent as a leader in music education and performance. Her daughter, Jan Roberts-Haydon, is now a music educator for Yuba City Unified School District and plays in the Yuba Sutter Symphony, and Roberts’ grandson, Griffin Haydon, was one of the young musicians featured as a soloist on his cello at this year’s concert.
The award was presented to Holmes, another lifelong musician, music educator, and trailblazer in the establishment of music programs throughout the Yuba-Sutter community.
Holmes graduated from Chico State University in 1968 before embarking on his musical journey at Orland High School and Thermalito Middle School. He then joined the U.S. Army 33rd Army Band in Heidelberg, Germany. Upon his return, he went back to Chico State University to get a master’s degree in music.
After receiving his master’s, Homes directed the Marysville High School Band until 1996 at which point he was given the opportunity to implement a music program at Andros Karperos Middle School. During his tenure in Yuba City, he oversaw the district music program and devoted endless hours to many elementary schools, middle schools, and significantly, Yuba City High School; directing hundreds of students in marching bands, field shows, jazz bands, pep bands, community concerts, auxiliary units, and fundraisers. He is also credited with bringing music to the communities of Robbins and Central Gather, all while directing the Yuba College Jazz Band and other music groups.
As a trumpet master, Holmes played professionally in both the 59th California National Guard Band and Chico Bavarian Band. Holmes continues to play trumpet in the Yuba College Symphonic Band and the Yuba College Jazz Band and said he still practices up to four hours a day.
“We thank Bob Holmes for his years of service sharing his gift of music with thousands of youth in our community,” said Corey Kersting, conductor of the Yuba Sutter Symphony. “He is an inspiration to all of us.”