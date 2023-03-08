Holmes1 (1).jpg

From left to right, Bob Holmes, Jan Roberts-Haydon and Corey Kersting during the presentation of the Jane Sarah Roberts Award last Saturday at the Yuba Sutter Symphony’s Young Artist Concert in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Chris Kersting

The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society honored Bob Holmes with the Jane Sarah Roberts Award during the Yuba Sutter Symphony’s Young Artist Concert last weekend in Yuba City. 

The Jane Sarah Roberts Award is an annual recognition presented by the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society to someone who has made significant local contributions to music. The award is named after Jane Roberts who is said to have dedicated her life to the local music community. According to Chris Kersting, vice president of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, Roberts helped establish and grow the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society and played with the Yuba Sutter Symphony Orchestra as its concertmaster for 40 years.

