A 35-year-old Oregon House man faces 30 years in prison after he pleaded no contest Wednesday to three sex crimes involving multiple children.
Jasper John Morton was arrested June 18 on suspicion of rape, sodomy, penetration by force or fear, incest and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest after one of the victims, a 15-year-old girl, came forward on June 17 and told a relative, who then notified law enforcement that the suspect had sexually assaulted her multiple times since April.
Following his arrest, two other female victims, aged 9 and 12, came forward and reported they had been sexually abused by the suspect on multiple occasions since 2018. The 9-year-old victim reported that Morton sexually assaulted her up to 60 times in that timeframe, while the 12-year-old reported approximately 15 incidents of sexual assault.
The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office charged him with nine counts of various sex crimes, including rape, oral copulation of a minor, two counts of penetration by a foreign object on a minor, assault to commit rape, incest, and three counts of continuous sexual abuse.
On Thursday, Morton pleaded no contest to two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child who was under 14 years of age, and one count of sexual penetration of a child by force or duress – each count pertaining to a separate girl, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello.
The three charges held a maximum sentence of 42 years. As part of the plea deal, Morton will spend 30 years in prison, and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Morton was ordered to return to Yuba County Superior Court on Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. for formal sentencing.