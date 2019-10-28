An Oregon House man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for three counts of child sex crimes in Yuba County Superior Court Monday.
Jasper J. Morton, 35, was arrested June 18 and charged with nine sex crimes that included rape, oral copulation of a minor, penetration with a foreign object of a minor, continuous sexual assault and more.
The victims included girls aged nine, 12 and 15, who came forward saying Morton had sexually assaulted them multiple times since 2018.
At a pre-hearing conference on Sept. 11, a deal was reached between the parties for Morton to plead no contest on two counts of continuous sexual abuse and one count of penetration by a foreign object of a minor. The two continuous sexual abuse charges each carry 12-year terms and as part of the deal, Morton will serve the low-term for penetration by a foreign object of a minor of six years.
At the proceedings on Monday, a letter was read on behalf of one of the victims’ mother to the court with Morton present. The letter detailed how no punishment could equal what Morton had done.
“I fear for their future,” it was stated in the letter, referring to the three victims.
As the letter was read to the court, Morton looked at the floor.
“I hope that you never step out of jail,” it was stated in the letter.
Judge Julia L. Scrogin said Morton will not be eligible for parole until 85 percent of his 30 year sentence has been completed and will have to register as a sex offender if he is released.
Scrogin ordered Morton to be delivered to the Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.