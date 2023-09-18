F&W1.jpg

Food & Water Festival committee members gather to discuss the details of the inaugural Food & Water Festival in Oregon House opening on Sept 30.

 Courtesy of Food & Water Festival committee

The Yuba County foothills community will be hosting its first Food & Water Festival on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at The Alcouffe Center in Oregon House. 

Organizers said the purpose of this event is to raise funds for their community center and to promote local vendors and farmers in the area.

