The Yuba County foothills community will be hosting its first Food & Water Festival on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at The Alcouffe Center in Oregon House.
Organizers said the purpose of this event is to raise funds for their community center and to promote local vendors and farmers in the area.
“For hundreds of thousands of years people have grown local, but suddenly in the last few decades we imagine we don't have to grow locally, we can just drive or it can be shipped to us, and to be honest that just seems rather precarious,” said Paul McGovern, one of the head event planners on the festival’s volunteer committee. “Then when it does happen that somebody decides to farm and make a living. Not only is it tough to grow, but then you have the added challenge of finding out how and where to sell to justify the means of travel and expense. So we wanted to help these people who are growing locally find a local market and support what they're doing.”
The Food & Water Festival will be hosted in two parts with the first day being dedicated toward a more traditional “street style” fair with vendors, music, art, and food, and the second hosting a series of educational workshops, tours, tastings, and classes. Some of the covered subjects will include permaculture, regenerative landscaping, sustainable water management, cheese making, dry-scaping, and more.
“Your hair will be torn out from trying to choose which ones to take,” joked McGovern.
The Oct. 1 workshops will be divided into three tracks: food farming, food cooking, and water. Attendees will be able to choose and hop between the tracks during the three morning and two afternoon sessions for a total of five classes. A single workshop will cost $10 per person and a full-day pass is $35. Workshops and classes will be held at or near the YES Charter Academy in Oregon House from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full list of the available workshops and classes can be found online at foodandwaterfestival.com/workshops.
Admission to the Sept. 30 festival, hosted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Alcouffe Center, is free and will feature only local growers and vendors from the Yuba County foothills area. Free entertainment will also be provided by Caltucky and Dream and the Dreamers. Parking, however, will cost $5 per vehicle with all proceeds going toward program development at the Alcouffe community center located at 9185 Marysville Rd. in Oregon House.
This volunteer-run event involves a group of at least 20 different community members and a network of homesteaders, artisans, and growers including those involved with local farmers markets and the Yuba Foothills Agriculture Communities Association.
Projects manager and festival committee member Gabe Pannell said he was surprised by how fast things came together, having only started the planning process in early April.
“I'm really looking forward to seeing the full landscape of all the different local businesses, producers, nonprofits, and vendors,” said Pannell. “We’re gonna have a dunk tank as part of the water theme, a bouncy house with a water sprinkler that kids can run through if it's hot, and we hope to have a few other water-related games as well.”
Food can only be grown with a sustainable source of water, and as more farmers continue to take root in Oregon House, water has become a large focus in the community. This interest is compounded not only by its proximity to local lakes, reservoirs, streams, and rivers, but also by the establishment of Yuba Water Agency’s new Power Systems administration building and associated facilities, which is expected to complete construction in the spring of 2025.
McGovern said he and his volunteers are hoping to continue fostering their partnership with Yuba Water Agency and expand the local water supply so that more people can grow and increase food production.
If all goes well, organizers look forward to making the Food & Water Festival an annual event that celebrates the community and draws in crowds from across the region.
For more information about the Food & Water Festival, visit foodandwaterfestival.com.