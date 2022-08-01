School drive

Yuba City resident Kathy Meyer hands out her donation of pencil pouches made from scratch during Saturday’s back-to-school summer clothing drive organized in part by the Yuba County Office of Education, Sutter County Superintendent of Schools and SAYLove.

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

As a sewing enthusiast, Yuba City resident Kathy Meyer is passionate about making things from scratch.

She has woven many garments, clothes and fabrics together since landing in the Yuba-Sutter area about 13 years ago from Hawaii.

