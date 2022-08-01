As a sewing enthusiast, Yuba City resident Kathy Meyer is passionate about making things from scratch.
She has woven many garments, clothes and fabrics together since landing in the Yuba-Sutter area about 13 years ago from Hawaii.
She currently spends her days learning the art of sewing.
“YouTube is amazing,” Meyer said. “You can find anything on YouTube.”
Meyer’s latest project was a handful of pencil boxes built from scratch with the help of YouTube and her sewing machine that Meyer later donated during Saturday’s back-to-school summer clothing drive organized in part by the Yuba County Office of Education, Sutter County Superintendent of Schools and SAYLove.
Always willing to donate what she can, Meyer thought pencil boxes would go a long way to helping local students in Yuba and Sutter counties get set up for a successful 2022/23 school year.
The drive is in its third year and is an extension to another form of help that SAYLove founder Jeff Stephens helped initiate by placing 15 clothing boxes at various locations and restaurants in the area.
Stephens said the public can donate new, unused items like much of what was donated on Saturday any time of the day or night.
A lot of what is needed each year are coats, socks, undergarments, shoes and pants, Stephens said.
Some of the locations where SAYLove boxes are positioned include Happy Viking, Dancing Tomato, Pepsi Co. Inc and Cool Hand Lukes, Stephens said.
All of the boxes are eventually donated to the local school districts where the contents are filtered out to the students in need.
Yuba County Office of Education Coordinator of Prevention Program Services Amy Molina-Jones said the county has over 400 homeless students in desperate need of essential clothing and other items needed to start school each year.
Saturday’s third annual drive was set up, Molina-Jones said, as a tool to help not only the homeless youth in the area but anyone in need of school supplies and clothes for the new school year.
“It’s really important for kids to feel welcome and comfortable coming back to school,” Molina-Jones said. “Nothing is more important, I think, for them to come to school prepared with new clothes.”
Both counties also assist with other services for those living at Hands of Hope in Yuba City and the Marysville Life Building Center, said Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Student Support and Outreach Director Virginia Burns.
Burns said starting in August, the counties will be at both locations each Tuesday making sure students are enrolled and have any and all paperwork needed to begin the school year.
Burns said the counties also help with showers and laundry services for students in need.
“We are trying to figure out the barriers to educational success and trying to remove those barriers,” Burns said.
Getting enough clothing for students is just the beginning. Molina-Jones said there will be a winter clothing drive in November where the public can donate new items for those in need of warmer clothing.
“(It’s) not just the homeless, but (the clothes) are also available to those who cannot afford it,” Molina-Jones said.
Meyer’s gift was one of Saturday’s first biggest donations when she showed up with a carload full of pencil pouches.
With the help of her daughter and inner circle, Meyer said it is just her way of giving back to the area.
“School is hard enough and I think kids that don’t have something special really need it and appreciate it,” Meyer said. “It helps them get through the school year.”