Thanksgiving Day volunteers served a lot of hungry people last Thursday … way more than expected.
With a goal to serve 1,000 meals, the many organizations and volunteers that came together to host the community meal ended up serving more than 1,500.
“In previous years, we did between 600 and 700 meals ...” said John Nicoletti, deputy director of Habitat for Humanity and one of the primary coordinators of the event. “... This year, we set a goal of 1,000 meals to be delivered or (for) curbside pickup. And when it was all over, we had served 1,565 meals.”
During a typical year, there are a few separate free Thanksgiving meals served in the Yuba-Sutter area – including at the Elks Lodge and through The Salvation Army.
But this year has been anything but typical due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local organizations – including the Elks Lodge, Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Yuba College Culinary Arts, California Water Service Operation Gobble, The Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank and Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way – came together to make sure people were able to have a Thanksgiving meal.
“It was a very good example of a highly-coordinated effort involving a number of nonprofit organizations and a number of caring individuals who volunteered,” said Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way.
Angie Gates, president of the Marysville Kiwanis Club, said about 12 to 15 club members volunteered part of their Thanksgiving day to help with a variety of tasks.
“It went absolutely great, everybody did their job,” Gates said. “... And most of us got home in time for our own dinners.
“... There are a lot of seniors that can’t get out because of the pandemic, so this was the only way they were able to get a (Thanksgiving meal).”
She said members who volunteered did a little bit of everything – such as serving, helping to set up the day before, delivering meals and filling in wherever they were needed.
Harlan said the YSC United Way was able provide about 100 turkeys – many of which were large.
“We were able to route turkeys through the food bank and they stored them for a couple of days and they were thawed and cut up and cooked,” Harlan said. “... (Organizations) saw that there was a definite increase in need this year and an increase in the ability to be safe.”
Kassie Holck, one of the organizers of the event with the Marysville Elks Lodge, said everything went pretty well and hopes things can go back to normal next year – so they can serve meals at the Elks Lodge.
“I just think it’s good for people, whether they’re homeless or not, to have a place to go so they can feel like it’s home,” Holck said.
Nicoletti said there were 63 volunteers who helped with the Thanksgiving meal this year.
“If not for the large number of volunteers, including representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and Congressman (John) Garamendi’s office, this would not have happened,” he said. “This year was a major success and we are actually excited about next year already.”