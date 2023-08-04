Still months away, organizers of the annual Yuba-Sutter Veteran’s Day Parade said they are currently accepting entrants for this year’s parade on Nov. 11.
"Veterans Day is the day for all Americans to honor the contributions of service men and women throughout our nation's history,” Cindy Verrill, parade chairman, said in a statement. “Veterans Day also commemorates the time and day at which the major hostilities of World War I were formally ended: the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. So, on Saturday, November 11th at 11 a.m., come out for the 20th annual Yuba-Sutter Veteran’s Day Parade. The parade route follows D Street in Historic Downtown Marysville. The theme for the parade is ‘Supporting Our Troops; Past, Present, and Future.’”